10 Of The Best Boxing Games Ever Made

For a while, boxing games seemed to be one of the best and most lucrative games available, cleverly combining fighting games with sports. Whether they were straight-laced simulations with black eyes and severe Knock Outs or arcadey zaniness that substituted power-ups and stupid nonsense for pugilism, both forms of boxing games have their advantages and disadvantages. Still, it appears that they have lost favour in recent years. Regardless, we can still enjoy some of the best boxing games ever created.

Games centred on the genre have been few and far between of late, with more Casino Sites offering boxing themed slots rather than new console of PC releases. However, thanks to fresh releases, the future of the squared circle and video games appear to be much brighter. With that in mind, we’ve selected the top ten boxing games.

Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!

This NES classic was many people’s first experience with boxing. It was more of a puzzle game than an action game, and it required players to recall their opponents’ patterns and fighting tactics. It rapidly became a critical and commercial success, thanks to some unique original characters and the fierce Mike Tyson as the final boss.

FaceBreaker

Electronic Arts are usually known for its more serious boxing games (Fight Night and Knockout Kings), but with FaceBreaker in 2008, they tried for a more arcade appeal. It had a lot of customising options and a simpler ruleset that eliminated 10 counts. It didn’t quite reach the same heights as Fight Night, but it was still a fun experience in its own right.

Punch Club

Despite not being the most typical boxing game, Punch Club manages to capture the essence of the sweet science. This management simulation focuses on training and business topics rather than warfare. It’s a unique twist on the genre, with a hilarious tale thrown in for good measure.

Fight Night Champion

EA’s most recent boxing game is also their best. The analogue stick-based action is as enjoyable as ever. Still, it now has a cinematic career mode that tells a terrific redemption story following Andre Bishop; a former criminal turned boxer. While this is hopefully not the final Fight Night title, the series did end on a high note.

Punch-Out!! (Wii)

The 2009 revival of the series by Next Level Games was all fans could have hoped for. The gameplay was faithful to the original series, but it also contained a fantastic cast of old and new characters. The game was also rather long, as completing it unlocked more difficult rematches with combatants who displayed new methods and a duel versus Donkey Kong. It’s a modern-day classic and one of the best Wii games ever produced.

Rocky

Over the years, many games have been based on the Rocky film series, but the best was Rocky in 2002. Players assume the character of a young Rocky Balboa and work their way through the boxing ranks to face Apollo Creed. It was praised for its realistic recreation of the film. Its sequel, Rocky Legends, followed suit by allowing players to choose between the eponymous characters Apollo Creed, Clubber Lang, or Ivan Drago.

Creed: Rise to Glory

This virtual reality-only game is the most recent addition to the list, and it allows players to experience boxing in the most realistic way possible. The motion controls make for a fascinating experience, and you even get to train alongside Rocky Balboa. Creed: Rise to Glory is not just a brilliant take on the Creed film franchise, but it is also a fantastic fighting game in its own right.

Wii Sports

While Wii Sports isn’t the most complex boxing game, it’s hard to ignore how much fun it was when it first came out. The Nintendo Wii pack-in became a cultural phenomenon, and one of its highlights was the boxing mode. Thanks to the straightforward motion controls, anyone could play, whether it was an elderly granny or a little child playing their first game.

Ready 2 Rumble Boxing: Round 2

Midway’s boxing series had a lighthearted approach to pugilism. The arcade-style fighting game featured some huge celebrities as playable characters, including Shaquille O’Neal and the “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson. Not only did standouts from the original game return, such as cover star Afro Thunder, but the arcade-style fighting game also featured some huge celebrities as playable characters, such as Shaquille O’Neal and the “King of Pop” himself, Michael Jackson. With a surprising amount of depth in the career mode, this is one of the best boxing games of the era.

Prize Fighter

This Sega CD game-used full-motion video, which set it apart from most other boxing games. This allowed the game to be played from a first-person perspective. The game has only four opponents, limiting its repeat potential, but the distinctive presentation makes it worthwhile to play. A significant plus is the amusing cliché-filled plot, which has gangsters attempting to persuade the player to toss his bouts.